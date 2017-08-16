Slave Lake RCMP have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of Nicole Robar. (RCMP)

Slave Lake RCMP have charged two people with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was pulled from the Lesser Slave River earlier this month.

Nicole Robar, 21, was last seen in the Slave Lake area on July 8.

She was reported missing on Aug. 1. Her body was recovered from the river on Aug. 5.

A 34-year-old man from Slave Lake and a 27-year-old woman from Spruce Grove have both been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

They were scheduled to make their first court appearances in Slave Lake on Wednesday.

Slave Lake is approximately 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.