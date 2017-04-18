If you thought sporting a bright orange Oilers jersey was enough to prove your dedication to the tribe, you had better check yourself.

Edmonton fans may be figuratively cloaking the city in an "orange crush" in advance of Game 4 Tuesday, but the San Jose Sharks are literally painting the town teal.

Robert and Theresa Beech of Los Gatos, Calif. have cloaked their home in a heavy double coat of the Sharks' signature teal.

'The kids feel like rock stars'

"We had season tickets ever since the Sharks first came around in the '90s," self-described hockey dad Robert Beech said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"And now that I have a family, we have season tickets too, and we pretty much don't miss a game. We're at all of them."

The team chose the family's once black-and-white cottage out of 1,000 other submissions for the new paint job.

It's part of a year-long "Sharks For Life" marketing campaign which will have houses across the state get new paint.

The selected homeowners have to keep the teal for at least a year and designate their property "official Sharks territory."

"They came out about a week ago before the big playoff push and painted the house teal," Beech said.

"They had a paint service that came, but Dan Boyle, one of the retired sharks, and [Sharks mascot] Sharkie did come out and did put a couple strokes on the house."

'I was left in the dark'

Beech said it all started when the couple's oldest son, Evan, 7, saw the contest on the Jumbotron during a pre-season game last year and convinced him to sign up.

He didn't hear anything for months, and had forgotten all about his submission when he got an official email from the team.

News of their colourful winnings had Theresa Beech seeing red.

"I didn't find out about the contest until after we had won. I was left in the dark for a little bit. It took me a little while to get onboard but now that it's painted I think it's fun and I like it," she said with a chuckle.

"It's bright but it does look good. They did a really nice job ... the kids feel like rock stars."

The new teal look was finished just in time for the Oilers' visit to San Jose last Sunday, and even the less-than-devoted Sharks fans in the house are now proud to sport the team colours, at least for a little while.

"We have to keep it teal for one year and after that we'll have a conversation and see how we feel about it," said Theresa.

"The neighbours have been really, really nice. If they have strong opinions, they've kept them to themselves."