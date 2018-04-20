Murder suspect at large, wanted by police in north-Edmonton shooting

Edmonton police have arrested a man for first-degree murder in connection with a killing near Commonwealth Stadium last year.

A second suspect remains at large.

Police arrested Jared Bird, 29, on Wednesday. Homicide investigators issued a province-wide warrant for co-accused Cecil Tompkins of Edmonton.

Tompkins, 37, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding Tompkins is asked not to approach him but instead to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found shot to death ​on Sept. 13, 2017, inside a multi-unit residence near 84th Street and 110th Avenue.

His death was the city's 35th homicide of 2017.

The body of Blayne Joseph Burnstick, 25, was found in the same building a few days later.

An autopsy revealed Burnstick died of a gunshot wound. The accused in that case was arrested in Saskatoon last month and charged with second-degree murder.