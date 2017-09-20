Edmonton police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in the same building where a 76-year-old man was killed a few days earlier as Blayne Joseph Burnstick.

Burnstick, who police say was 25 years old, did not live at the multi-unit residence near Commonwealth Stadium.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found shot to death inside the same residence, at 111th Avenue and 94th Street on Wednesday.

Nuhi's death was the city's 35th homicide of 2017.