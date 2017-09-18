Edmonton police were investigating a suspicious death Monday after a man's body was found inside the same multi-unit residence where a 76-year-old man was killed last week.

Officers were called to the building near 94th Street and 111th Avenue around 2 p.m., police said in a news release Monday evening.

Homicide investigators have since been called to the scene. An autopsy has not been scheduled.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found dead inside the same residence on Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined that Nuhi died from a gunshot wound.

His death was the city's 35th homicide of 2017.