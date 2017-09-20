Edmonton police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in the same building where a 76-year-old man was killed a few days earlier as Blayne Joseph Burnstick.

Burnstick, who police say was 25 years old, did not live at the multi-unit residence near Commonwealth Stadium.

According to family members, Burnstick was last seen with two friends on Sept. 12 near 84th Street and 110th Avenue.

In a statement sent while Burnstick was missing, his mother Loretta Burnstick said her son would often leave "for a couple of days but never this long without him calling someone or to come home."

'We will miss him deeply'

His family was informed by police of his death on Tuesday, Loretta said, one week after the family believed he went missing.

In a separate statement to CBC News Wednesday, the Burnstick family said they are "devastated due to his [Blayne's] sudden passing."

"We will miss him deeply and he will be in our hearts forever," the family wrote. "Blayne was a kind and generous soul and his short life here on Mother Earth touched the lives of so many.

"We now wish to ask for privacy during this very difficult time as we mourn his passing. We would like to thank everyone for their care and concern, their supportive words and actions, and for their kindness that they showed Blayne during his short time with us."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found shot to death inside the same residence, at 111th Avenue and 94th Street on Wednesday.

Nuhi's death was the city's 35th homicide of 2017.