A 76-year-old man found dead Wednesday was the victim of a homicide, Edmonton police confirmed Friday.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found dead inside a multi-unit residence near 111th Avenue and 94th Street.

Officers were called to the area for a weapons complaint around 5:45 p.m.

They found Nuhi dead on the floor of the building's common area.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. This is Edmonton's 35th homicide of 2017.