A man who beat a fellow LRT passenger to death will undergo a psychological evaluation before his sentencing hearing.

Jeremy Newborn was convicted of second-degree murder last April for beating John Hollar to death in December 2012.

Newborn was scheduled to be sentenced this week in Edmonton, but he's being treated at Alberta Hospital for what his defense lawyer, Simon Renouf, described as "psychological problems."

Crown prosecutor John Watson asked the court Monday that Newborn be treated and assessed for another 30 days before sentencing.

Watson said he wants to ensure Newborn is considered psychologically fit to attend a sentencing hearing.

Video played in court during the trial last April showed Hollar being attacked after he boarded the train at the Coliseum LRT Station on Dec. 28, 2012.

Witnesses testified seeing a man dressed in black chasing a man dressed in white, who repeatedly said "Leave me alone, don't hit me."

Most passengers got off the train at the next station and the attack continued until the train reached Clareview station. Newborn got off and was arrested.

Hollar, 29, was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and taken off life-support the next day.

The Crown and defense agreed to meet in court May 8 to review Newborn's psychological assessment.

The two sides could meet in court earlier if Newborn is deemed psychologically sound before the 30-day extension is up.