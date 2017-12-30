Edmontonians will say goodbye to 2017 in a new location this year.

New Year's Eve celebrations are usually held at Churchill Square, but are moving to the Alberta Legislature grounds due to LRT Construction.

More than 10,000 people are expected to partake in the events on Sunday night, despite freezing temperatures.

"We've relocated some of our entertainment right now because of the forecast," said Tannia Franke, one of the organizers for the event.

People hoping to escape the cold can take in family-friendly performances by musicians, comedians and jugglers inside the Federal Building.

Those willing to brave the cold can enjoy hay rides, ice carving and fire pits in the Federal Plaza outdoors.

Celebrating with a big (and early) bang

The fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. with the hope of attracting crowds from Rogers Place after the Edmonton Oilers game ends.

"We have an earlier Oilers game scheduled this year because it's a Sunday," said Franke. "The game starts at 5 p.m., so it should get out at 8 p.m., and we're expecting those crowds to come over."

Crews prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations at the Alberta Legislature grounds Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Organizers said the best place to watch the fireworks is on the north side of the Alberta Legislature.

With limited parking downtown, Franke suggested people use the free bus and LRT services and shuttles in the area.

Transit is free throughout the city starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ending at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.