Whether you're looking to take in the fireworks in Edmonton, raise a glass at your favourite haunt, or do something a little different this New Year's Eve, this list has what you need to know.

With Valley Line LRT construction continuing on Sir Winston Churchill Square this year's big downtown bash is taking place on the grounds of the Alberta legislature.

You can bundle up and head out to the New Year's Eve celebration starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. for this fun-filled, alcohol-free, family-friendly event. Here's what you need to know when it comes to road closures, traffic disruptions and parking.

The New Year's Eve fireworks are set to cap off the Canada 150 celebrations at the grounds of the Alberta legislature. (CBC)

8 p.m. is the new midnight

To the east in Strathcona County, the New Year's Eve festivities include shinny hockey, face painting, games and crafts at the community centre and Festival Place. Activities kick off at 4 p.m. with the fireworks at 8 p.m. at Broadmoor Lake Park.

To the northwest the City of St. Albert is hosting fireworks at 8:30 p.m. and other events at Mission Hill.

To the west, a family fest is planned in Stony Plain at Heritage Park. You can expect live entertainment, carnival games and skating from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Edmontonians are set to look up, way up, at fireworks and a whole lot more for New Year's. (CBC)

Different ways to celebrate

You could ring in the new year at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Winnipeg Jets with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.

Something a little different is taking place over at the Telus World of Science where they have a Noon Year's Eve celebration with science demonstrations and their own version of fireworks, along with some candy cane liquid nitrogen ice cream for a special treat.

You can bounce out the old and bring in the new at a Neon New Year's Eve Party at the Fun Park Amusement Centre in Sherwood Park.

The Muttart Conservatory is a cozy spot where you can celebrate the changing of the calendar in warmth. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

At West Edmonton Mall, the annual World Waterpark's New Year's Eve Family Beach Ball indoor event offers family activities featuring magicians, balloon artists, a DJ and a countdown to midnight plus an indoor fireworks display.

But if you prefer warmth rather than a wet and wild way to celebrate, there will be hourly countdowns, refreshments and a chance to explore the exotic plants in the pyramids at the Muttart Conservatory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northlands Park Racetrack and Casino will bring in the new year with bright colours, beads and a Mardi Gras theme from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

Many will be racing to the track at Northlands to celebrate Mardi Gras style. (Northlands)

Tried and trues for old Auld Lang Syne

Many will treat themselves to a swanky gala experience at places like the Empire Ballroom at the Hotel Macdonald and the Beverly Hills Ballroom at the Fantasyland Hotel.

There are a whole range of events at pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and venues like Mayfield Dinner Theatre and Jubilations Dinner Theatre. As well, Pro Coro Canada will hold a New Year's Eve concert over at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

The Edmonton Oilers will seek revenge for their out-of-town loss against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night when they hit the ice at Rogers Place for a rematch. (CBC)

Community celebrations will get underway with events at the Baturyn Community League, the North Millbourne Community League and the North Glenora Community Centre.

The daytime tradition continues as Alberta Lt.- Gov. Lois Mitchell hosts the annual New Year's Day Levee at Government House with doors open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For more fun features and community events catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1 p.m., and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.