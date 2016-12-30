Inside a parking lot booth at the University of Alberta, you might come across a friendly and chatty attendant named Anna.

But her upbeat mood can change in an instant, and her eyes may well with tears. That's because she's waiting for a call on New Year's Day that will never come.

Today, Dec. 30, marks seven years since Anna and her husband last heard from their youngest son, Sgt. George Miok.

Anna Miok finds this time of year hard. Her son, George Miok, died while serving in Afghanistan on Dec. 30, 2009. (CBC)

On that day in 2009, George sent his parents an email from Kandahar saying he was going out on duty, and would call to wish them a Happy New Year, when he returned.

"I'm still waiting for that call," Anna Miok tells me.

Sgt. Miok, 28, was a reservist with the Edmonton 41 Combat Engineer Regiment and a physical education teacher at St. Cecilia Junior High School. He was one of five Canadians killed in an explosion in Kandahar on Dec. 30, 2009 when the light armoured vehicle he was riding in was struck by an improvised explosive device.

It was the same blast that killed Cpl. Zachery McCormack, 21, of Sherwood Park, Sgt. Kirk Taylor, 38, of Yarmouth Nova Scotia, Pte. Garrett Chidley 21, of Langley, British Columbia, and Calgary Herald journalist Michelle Lang.

Number 135

Anna said she had a bad feeling when George didn't call home. She knew what had happened when she saw four uniformed soldiers walk up to her house later that day.

"He's number 135," Anna said, knowing precisely where George is on the list of 158 men and women who Veterans Affairs Canada registers as members from the Canadian Armed Forces who died in Afghanistan.

George Miok earned his bachelor of education degree from the University of Alberta in 2005. Anna knows exactly where his photo hangs in the Education building on campus, and where there's a portrait of her son hanging on the fourth floor in the north end of the building.

Sometimes when she's on a break from the parking lot, she slips in to see the picture. The lot where she works is right next door.

"His face just pops out," Anna said.

Much loved

At St. Cecilia Junior High School, Chaplain Luigina Migaldi remembers her friend and colleague. Each year over Christmas, a letter George sent the staff from Kandahar is posted in the school entrance.

"George was much loved," said Migaldi who organizes a Remembrance Day service each year to honour what George meant to his friends and family.

"I think of George all the time," said Migaldi. "Every year that passes, for me, you'd think as time goes by, it's easier, but it's actually tougher."

Anna said she should have retired by now, but working and talking to people who pass by her booth keeps her occupied.

But, she said,"nothing will repair the pain."

"Hug that child of yours," she said, as she proudly showed off a photo of her 17-month-old grandchild.

Then for a moment her smile returned, and her tears finally disappeared, at least until this time again next year.