Former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel has been chosen the next leader of the Alberta Party.

Mandel got 66 per cent of the vote in a race against Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser.

He will replace Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark as leader of the party, which has three MLAs in the 87-member Alberta legislature.

Clark stepped down in November in what he said was a bid to increase interest and membership sales in the party.

Tuesday's announcement at the Lister Conference Centre in Edmonton followed two-and-a-half days of online voting.

The party has seen a surge of interest in the past year.

In March 2017, the party had 1,024 members.That number increased 6,543 by Feb. 12, the deadline for people to buy memberships if they wanted to vote for the new leader.

The party has attracted some former members of the Progressive Conservative party who feel the United Conservative Party isn't progressive enough on social issues.

The UCP formed last summer after a majority of PC and Wildrose members voted to merge their parties.