Elections will take place for the Northland School Division this fall for the first time since the board was dissolved seven years ago if the Alberta legislature passes a new bill introduced Tuesday.

The board was dissolved in January 2010 by then-Education Minister Dave Hancock over low attendance numbers and dismal student achievement rates.

The school division has been run by an official trustee since then, though a new superintendent was hired last August.

The new legislation aims to clarify the roles of trustees, principals and the superintendent to avoid improper interference in school affairs, including the hiring and firing of teachers.

The new Northland School Division Act will set up a ward system used by every other school division in Alberta.

The government is aiming to create seven to 11 wards with boundaries set by June 1. People will vote for new trustees in the fall's municipal elections.

Prior to 2010, Northland School Division was run under a unique system set up in 1965.

People voted for three to five representatives to 23 Local School Board Committees, which in turn would select a trustee to sit on the board.

Under the new act, parent school councils will replace the LSBCs.

The Northland School Division has 2,700 students in 23 schools across northern Alberta. More than 95 per cent of the students are of First Nations or Métis descent.