Edmonton police have withdrawn a second-degree murder charge against a 31-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run death of an 18-year-old man on Monday.

"New information has led investigators to withdraw the charges, at this time, against Justin Handbury, 31, who was alleged to have struck and killed an 18-year-old male with a Ford F150 truck on May 22, following an altercation at a west-end residence," police said in a news release Friday.

Police announced Thursday that Handbury had been charged. In addition to second-degree murder, he was charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Handbury will remain in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, police said Friday.

Police said they are releasing no further information because homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.

The man who died was hit by a pickup truck around noon Monday following an altercation in a residential area near 85th Avenue and 190th Street.

Police said the driver of a white Ford truck had a confrontation with at least one of several people in the yard of a home before crashing through a fence and hitting the victim.

The victim died in hospital a short time later. He and Handbury knew each other and the incident was not a random act, police said.

An autopsy performed Wednesday determined the cause of death was head and neck injuries. The manner of death was homicide.

On Thursday, Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said Handbury faced an attempted murder charge because a second person was "clipped" by the truck. That person was treated on scene, Sheppard said.

The truck was recovered near Wetaskiwin. Investigators determined it was stolen.