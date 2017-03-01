Jody Butz knows that many of his fellow Fort McMurray firefighters are still haunted by memories of the Beast.

The wildfire which razed the northern Alberta community 10 months ago was a brutal adversary.

Whipped up by howling winds and blistering heat, it fed on the tinder-dry forest and breached the city limits in a matter of hours, reducing entire neighbourhoods to blackened rubble, and forcing the entire city to flee for their lives.

As a new wildfire season officially begins on March 1, Butz, the city's new fire chief, is confident his members are ready to withstand anything.

'You don't ignore it'

As the city rebuilds from the ruins, the Fort McMurray Fire Department is beginning to heal from the psychological scars it incurred from the inferno.

"You don't ignore it. As a department, we've had some mental strain dealing with the extreme circumstances that we went through, but we're still here," said Butz, who has taken over as fire chief after the recent retirement of Darby Allen.

"It's still the same men and women who were here 10 months ago — we didn't leave … As the old saying goes: if doesn't kill you, it makes you stronger."

The fire breached city limits on May 3, forcing most to flee for their lives.

For those that stayed behind, it was an agonizing blur. They were blindsided by the power and speed of the flames.

The Fort McMurray wildfire breached city limits on May 3, ripping through several neighbourhoods, destroying thousands of buildings and other homes. (Terry Reith/CBC)

When Butz got the call that the fire had breached city limits, he wanted to scream. But in the terror of those first hours, there was no time for tears.

The fire blew through street after street, moving north and wrapping its fingers around the city like a fist.

As the operations section chief, he was at the epicentre of it all, orchestrating the front lines of a battle that would rage on for weeks.

"I've had lots of time to reflect on it. At the time, it wasn't a choice … like all of the members out on the ground there, it was a sense of duty to our community. That was the role I was given," Butz said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Certainly, there were some difficult decisions that had to be made but that leadership is what the guys on the ground trying to fight those fires needed," Butz said.

In the end, the wildfire would consume 2,400 homes and buildings, and be named the costliest disaster in Canadian history.

While some firefighters were forced to watch helplessly as their own homes were consumed, most had no clue about the fate of their own properties during the first days of the evacuation.

But worse still was the separation from their loved ones as the booming city turned into a ghost town.

"It got personal real quick. Everybody was worried about their own families. I've got three kids and a wife, so that was in the back of my mind," Butz said.

"You've got that personal string pulling at you; you're family, making sure they're safe. You've got this massive evacuation going on and you know they're in the middle of it somewhere."

'Our department is the strongest the country'

The cause of the Fort McMurray wildfire, which continues to burn but is under control, remains under investigation.

More than 60 per cent of the wildfires last year were caused by human activity, and the province has introduced new penalties in an effort to curb the destructive trend during the 2017 wildfire season.

Wildfire training for firefighters has begun across Alberta, and the province is introducing more funding to better safeguard communities from the risk of wildfires.

With a new fire season now here, Butz wants to make sure the community feels safe.

"Based on the experience we went through, I can confidently say our department is the strongest the country," Butz said.

"We made it and we're here and we're ready to go for the next wildfire season."