New bill aims to clarify roles, plans for major Alberta municipal emergencies

The Alberta government introduced draft legislation Tuesday to better clarify the roles of municipal staff and elected officials during an emergency like a wildfire, flood or tornado.

Bill 8, the Emergency Management Amendment Act, is based on reviews of the response to the 2013 southern Alberta floods, and the wildfires in Slave Lake and Fort McMurray.

The government intends to put the bill out for public consultation this summer, before debating it in the legislature this fall.

Officials from Municipal Affairs plan to ask for feedback from municipalities, First Nations, Métis settlements and first responders.

The bill would allow the government to create a new local authority emergency management regulation to clarify municipal roles and responsibilities, and ensure participants have the training they need.

It would also make it mandatory for municipalities to set up an incident command system during an emergency.

Provincial officials want to make sure every municipality has someone designated and trained to act as a director of emergency management in the case of an emergency.

Mandatory training for elected officials

Elected officials would be required to undergo training so they understand what their role is in an emergency.

The regulation will lay out details for what is required in a viable emergency plan. About a dozen municipalities have plans that fall short of government expectations, but the majority -- 80 per cent -- are in full compliance.

The bill also clarifies the existing provision that responders and municipalities are not liable for what happens to people who refuse to abide by mandatory evacuation orders.

It also clarifies rules around dispute resolution if someone's property is damaged in the course of dealing with an emergency.