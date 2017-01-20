The only Progressive Conservative MLAs to so far endorse a leadership candidate other than Jason Kenney says infighting has overshadowed what's supposed to be a race to become the next leader of the party.

"I'm pretty disappointed with all this negative crap," said Wayne Drysdale, MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, who before Christmas threw his support behind caucus colleague Richard Starke.

"This is supposed to be a race for the leadership of the PC party. Somehow he [Jason Kenney] has turned this into a plebiscite for closing down the PC party."

Grande Prairie-Wapiti PC MLA Wayne Drysdale says he is disappointed by all the negative incidents in the PC leadership race (supplied )

Drysdale was referring to the uproar earlier this week over a decision by the PC board to suspend Allan Hallman from the party for posting inappropriate tweets.

Hallman, a prominent member of the Kenney team and longtime party organizer, has since called on PCAA party president Katherine O'Neill to resign, citing "bias" against the Kenney campaign.

Interim PC leader Ric McIver, who has not publicly supported any leadership candidate, said he disagrees with the PC board decision to suspend Hallman.

​McIver told CBC News the board must allow the race to unfold and not try to "control the process."

"I think we let the members vote on who the next leader is, and not try to hand it to one leadership contender, or to disqualify any," McIver said. "That's important."

Starke said he has also been disappointed by the turn of events. He insisted the only ones talking about disqualifying Kenney are actually Kenney supporters.

"The board has been unequivocal," he said. "The people who are saying the board is considering it are all Kenney supporters."

PC board 'under siege'

But Starke does question whether allowing Kenney into the race in the first place was the right thing for the board to do.

"I'm hearing that raised by members more and more and more across the province as I travel," said Starke. "Partly because of these incidents, all of these things that have happened. It seems to be an almost daily occurrence. It's very frustrating to people who have supported the party over the decades."

PC board member Kim Krushell said the board is "under siege," facing criticism from the pro- and anti-Kenney campaigns. She said the board has committed to running a contest free "bias," where party rules are upheld.

"You can't have a good leadership race unless you try to have people respect the rules," said Krushell. "I do think there are people out there who are unhappy with the board from both directions."

As the campaigns continue to gather delegates for the upcoming leadership vote in March, the main plank in Kenney's platform remains the formation of a new right-of-centre political party to defeat the NDP government. The Kenney campaign has said repeatedly it has won the most delegate support so far.