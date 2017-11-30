Edmonton police are looking into posters calling former Needle Vinyl Tavern employee Brittany Lyne Rudyck a liar.

The posters are uncredited, branded only with an image of a Guy Fawkes mask, which is often associated with the Anonymous movement.

They were seen posted on a bus shelter in the downtown area and at an undisclosed second location.

Rudyck alleged she was sexually harassed by one of the owners of the bar, which closed earlier this month after several bands refuse to play at the venue after learning of the allegation.

The posters entitled "Attention Edmonton you have been fooled," suggest Rudyck was not seeking justice but revenge following a "failed mutiny" against a potential hire who had once fired her for smoking drugs at work.

The poster goes on to say that Rudyck "is a liar and she manipulated all of you by abusing the power of her work platform in public relations" and blame her supporters for "the loss of countless jobs and inadvertently ruining the lives of people that did not deserve this fake justice."

It's unclear how many of the leaflets, printed on 8.5 x 11 sheets of paper, were posted, but CBC News spotted one on a bus shelter on 101st Street south of Jasper Avenue and received a photo of a second.

Rudyk told CBC News she is aware of the posters but would not comment on them.

The poster is uncredited, labelled only with a Guy Fawkes image. (Submitted )

In an email, spokesperson Carolin Maran said police are also aware of the posters and are looking into them.

"This is all the information I have available at this time," she said.

Maran also said she had no update on the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations at the Needle Vinyl Tavern.

"This file is still under investigation," Maran said. "There is no additional information available at this time."