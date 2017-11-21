Skip to Main Content
Former employee of The Needle Vinyl Tavern alleges sexual harassment by bar owner

A prominent downtown Edmonton bar and live music venue is investigating allegations of improper conduct after a former employee said she was sexually harassed by one of the owners.

'He was blackout drunk and groped me several times after I repeatedly said no,' Brittany Lyne Rudyck alleges

CBC News ·
Patrons line up outside the Needle Vinyl Tavern in Edmonton in August. A former employee of the venue says she experienced sexual harassment by an owner. (Twitter/Serei Jeppesen)

A prominent downtown Edmonton bar and live music venue is investigating allegations of improper conduct after a former employee said she was sexually harassed by one of the owners. 

In a Facebook post on Monday that has since been shared more than 500 times, Brittany Lyne Rudyck said the alleged incident happened at The Needle Vinyl Tavern in March.

"He was blackout drunk and groped me several times after I repeatedly said no," Rudyck said. "It came to the point where I had to ask security to kick him out. He was disrespectful to a number of staff that night, and sadly that was not the first time he'd acted inappropriately at the venue."

Rudyck said she told her manager and several staff members about what happened and received some support, but no apology. 

Rudyck said the last week has been "severely distressing" for her and for some other staff members at the Jasper Avenue bar.

The venue was planning to hire someone that female staff had raised concerns about, said Rudyck. She was among four women who wrote an email to management detailing their concerns, she said.

The email led to a meeting with three owners of the venue, including the man who allegedly harassed Rudyck. 

"They decided to dismiss us and our previous experience with this person which has included mental and emotional abuse as well as sexual harassment. It was at that point that I stood up, proclaimed 'I quit,' and walked out," Rudyck said in her post.

"I loved that job, but I also knew it wasn't going to last forever. Standing up for myself and these other women is the right thing."

Several musicians and groups, including Brunch Club, The Red Cannons, Cups N Cakes and the Taggart and Torrens podcast, have cancelled performances at the venue in the wake of the allegations.

CBC News reached out to Rudyck and the owners of The Needle Vinyl Tavern but did not immediately receive a response.

In a post on its Facebook page, The Needle Vinyl Tavern says it takes the allegations seriously.

"The individual involved in these allegations has been removed from any active role at The Needle until further notice. We are conducting a review of the allegations and we will take all appropriate measures to deal with them at the conclusion of the review," the post said.

"The Needle Vinyl Tavern has zero tolerance for any behaviour or actions by staff or patrons that impacts the positive environment we have worked so hard to cultivate for Edmontonians."

