A pilot project at Edmonton police headquarters has helped hundreds of people facing minor charges secure bail and avoid ending up in the remand centre, where the cost to taxpayers of a one-day stay is $170.

More than 900 people have gone through the bail navigator program since it began last winter; about half of them were released directly from the station.

The John Howard Society of Alberta, in partnership with Alberta Justice and Edmonton police, is delivering the program.

The premise is simple: a navigator sits down at police headquarters with the person who has been arrested, talks to them about their situation, how to get bail, where they can get help in the community and what's going to happen next.

'What was the point of keeping someone for four or five days?' - Chris Hay, John Howard Society

While the idea providing a guide to help people manoeuvre through red tape is not new, having them in the police station to curb the remand centre numbers is unique, said executive director Chris Hay.

People are simply confused about what to expect, Hay said.

When they appear before a justice of the peace, where the charges are made official, "they just turtle up," he said.

To run the navigator program for one year is costing Alberta Justice $180,000, including the salaries of two navigators.

On any given day, there are about 1,400 people in the Edmonton Remand Centre. More than half do not stay longer than five days.

"If you're arrested and you go in Friday but you don't want to speak to your bail because you don't understand the process so you wait until Monday or Tuesday, that might cost us $1,000," Hay said. "What was the point of keeping someone for four or five days?

"These are people who would be released... anyway."

Navigators helping police

Insp. Malcolm Allan, responsible for detainee management unit at police headquarters, said navigators "take a big piece off [the police's] plate."

Often, officers don't have an hour or more to walk someone who's been arrested through what to expect, Allan said.

'I think what the bail navigator project does is perhaps provides a little bit of hope.' - Insp. Malcolm Allan

"I think what the bail navigator project does is perhaps provides a little bit of hope for someone who has no feeling of a place to go or a way out of their predicament," he said. "It just gives them an ability to hang on to something and have a friend in an otherwise friendless or hopeless situation."

Allan said people from all walks of life — "from the misguided youth to the career criminal … to the homeless and everything in between" — have benefited from the program.

While the navigators don't see everyone who comes through on minor charges, Allan said that's often to ensure their own safety because there are detainees who are intoxicated or belligerent.

The big picture

Alberta Justice is working on initiatives to reduce the number of people who end up in remand, said Roni Pagliuso, a program director with the corrections branch.

"The remand population far exceeds the sentenced population," she said.

"It's usually administrative challenges that have landed them in custody. They've met the requirements and the threshold of bail application," she added.

Roni Pagliuso, with Alberta Justice, says the navigator program is helping people who could have ended up in the remand centre. (John Shypitka/CBC)

While Pagliuso said the navigator program "has yielded nothing but positive results," whether it will continue or expand will come down to the budget.

Hay said he sees the program as the first phase of many.

"If prison, as they say, is a revolving door, I'm interested in stopping the revolving door," Hay said.

People who go through the navigator program are being referred to the John Howard Society for additional supports "so that they're not back seeing the navigator again in four months," Hay said.

"We're just baby-stepping this right now. We're just getting something off the ground so we can start reducing numbers and save taxpayer dollars," he said.

roberta.bell@cbc.ca

@roberta__bell