A natural gas leak which forced the evacuation of a Stony Plain neighbourhood on Wednesday night has been repaired.

The damaged gas line in the High Park area of Stony Plain has been capped and residents have been allowed to return to their homes, RCMP said in a news release.

Roads were closed for several hours after a natural gas leak was detected near 79th Avenue and High Park Road Wednesday evening.

Construction crews had to dig up the road to access the damaged line between Willow Way and Golf Course Road.

Homes within a 500-foot radius of the leak were evacuated, and people were being asked to avoid the area.

Services were restored early Thursday morning, police said.