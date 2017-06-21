Canadians from coast to coast united Wednesday in a unique celebration of National Aboriginal Day through a nationwide round dance that started at the same time in eight host cities.

In Edmonton, people joined hands starting at 11 a.m. at Victoria Park. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, joined hands under sunny skies and moved to the rhythm of traditional drumming.

In Halifax, the celebration started at 2 p.m. ET, while the dance in Vancouver kicked off at 10 a.m.

Other participating locations included Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg and Yellowknife.

"We're trying for Canada's largest round dance ever," Ron Walker, executive director of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre in Edmonton, said before the event.

The style of each round dance or drum dance varied from community to community, reflecting that region's unique customs and traditions.

In the round dance, participants join hands in a large circle as a symbol of equality and in sync, move to their left with a side-shuffle step following the drumbeat.

The celebration in Edmonton was set to continue throughout the day, including a women's Maori dance and a group of fiddlers and a mini three-hour powwow.

Aboriginal Day began June 21, 1996. It was declared by Roméo LeBlanc, Canada's governor-general at the time, to recognize the heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of Canada's First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.