A provincewide policy on naming homicide victims is expected to be announced soon, following a two-day meeting of Alberta police chiefs in Calgary.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht told reporters Monday that a subcommittee of lawyers from various police agencies reached an agreement on a final version last week.

"We decided that we needed one approach for all police services across Alberta," he said.

Of the 29 homicides in Edmonton this year, police have withheld names 11 times, a sharp contrast to Calgary Police Service's policy of releasing all names.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police will debate the new policy Tuesday before unveiling it to the public.