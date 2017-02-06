A student suffered serious injuries Monday after falling from an unspecified floor inside a building on the NAIT campus, a spokesman for the polytechnic school said.

Police confirmed Monday afternoon the student suffered "serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

Investigators believe "the incident was non-criminal in nature," said Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

The student fell at about 10:55 a.m. in the main atrium area of the Centre for Applied Technology, a five-storey building on main campus, said NAIT spokesman Frank Landry.

Classes in the building were cancelled for the rest of the day. They will resume Tuesday.

Landry said emergency services "responded quickly" and took the student to hospital.

"Counselling services have been made available for staff and students," he said.

Later Monday morning, NAIT posted on Twitter asking students to avoid walking through the main floor of the Centre for Applied Technology.

#NAITAlert: An incident occurred at 10:55am in the Centre for Applied Technology. An individual was injured after a fall. (1/4) — @NAIT

#NAITAlert: Counsellors have been mobilized for #NAIT staff & students. Visit https://t.co/Odf6uY9Cz7 or call 780-378-6133. (3/4) — @NAIT

#NAITAlert: Classes in the Centre for Applied Technology have been cancelled for the rest of the day. They will resume in the morning. #NAIT — @NAIT

The Centre for Applied Technology, north of downtown, opened last year. More than 5,000 students can attend classes in the building every day, in 45 simulation rooms that replicate professional settings such as hospitals and banks.

'We're all really shocked and saddened'

NAIT Students' Association spokesman Jason Roth said early Monday afternoon he was not sure about the details of what happened.

He said students who have questions or concerns, or who may need someone to talk to after the incident should access available counselling services on campus.

"We're all really shocked and saddened right now, but we're also sitting here trying to figure out what had happened and get details on that," Roth said.

"Everybody around here is extremely saddened and shocked and want to offer their support for NAIT and ... any other students affected."

NAIT students took to Twitter on Monday to share support for one another.

Sending love out to all my fellow students at Nait today. Know that you are all cared for so immensely and treasured in these halls. #nait — @vahickster