The Sikh community in Edmonton celebrated Nagar Kirtan on Sunday with a large parade in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

The event has grown significantly since it began in 1999, said organizer Harpreet Gill. This year's festivities drew an estimated 40,000 people.

"It is to bring awareness to the people at large, who we are, what we stand for, to highlight our values of love, compassion, justice and equality," Gill said Sunday.

Nigar Kirtan marks Vaisahki, a Sikh holiday to commemorate the birth of the faith more than 300 years ago — as well as the Punjabi harvest.