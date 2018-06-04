Edmonton defence lawyer found guilty of breaking Law Society of Alberta rules

An Edmonton defence lawyer has been found guilty of breaching the Law Society of Alberta's Code of Conduct, after writing a letter in 2016 that questioned the ethics of a newly appointed judge.

Naeem Rauf argued he had a duty to the public to report the truth when he wrote the letter about Queen's Bench Justice Avril Inglis and sent it to the Edmonton Journal, which did not publish it. He also left copies in the courthouse cafeteria and gave it to other lawyers.

In that letter, Rauf said her appointment to the Court of Queen's Bench was a "disgrace."

"I do not scruple to say that I have no respect for Ms. Inglis," he wrote.

According to an agreed statement of facts, a complaint about the letter was submitted to the law society by Associate Chief Justice John Rooke.

In a decision issued May 31, a disciplinary committee said the letter was written in bad faith and was meant to undermine the judge's reputation.

Rauf told CBC News this week that he wasn't breaching conduct when he wrote the letter — he was just being honest.

"Lawyers have the right and duty to criticize judges," the defence lawyer said. "And before I became a lawyer, I was an ordinary Canadian citizen and I have a constitutional right to express my opinion."

Rauf broke four rules, according to a written decision from the Law Society of Alberta. The disciplinary committee found Rauf's choice of language in the letter amounted to a personal attack against Inglis and that expressing his "personal disdain" for the judge was "abusive, offensive and inconsistent with the proper tone of a professional communication from a lawyer."

Rauf says he has "nothing but contempt for the law society." He has not yet been sanctioned, and says he doesn't know what the sanction might be.

He feels it is not right that lawyers can write letters in support of judges, but not in opposition. He is not surprised by the decision, he added, nor is he concerned about how it may affect his career.

Rauf said two lawyers have stepped up to help him appeal the decision.

"I'm 71, the chips will fall where they may," he said. "I do the right thing, my conscience is clear, I'm proud of the fact I wrote the letter."