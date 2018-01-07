The family of an Edmonton woman who went missing one month ago is still hoping she will be found.

Nadia Atwi, 32, was last seen by her husband at their home near 48th Street and 146th Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

That weekend, hundreds of volunteers scoured Rundle Park, where Nadia's car was found. The search has continued, but efforts have come up empty.

Nadia's family feels like she just vanished.

"For me, it's just like today because honestly, we haven't moved a step," Nadia's mother, Salwa Atwi said.

"What we are experiencing as a family — it's a worst nightmare."

It's a nightmare that will end only if Nadia is found.

Nadia Atwi's family hasn't seen or heard from her since she went missing a month ago. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The police investigation is ongoing, Nadia's father, Akram Atwi, said.

"We're not going to give up until we find…," he trailed off, holding back tears. "Until we find her."

Family members and volunteers have searched the city, but Salwa said someone should have recognized her by now.

She said her daughter could be anywhere.

"She's maybe in Lloydminster, maybe she is in Saskatchewan. We don't know," Salwa said.

"I don't want to lose hope, but I'm 100 per cent sure Nadia's not here in Edmonton."

Volunteers still searching Edmonton

But volunteers are still looking for Nadia in the city.

Cassandra Harding and Elaine McNulty searched the area of 137th Avenue and 20th Street with seven other volunteers on Saturday.

The area where Atwi's car was found was searched by volunteers Elaine McNulty (left) and Cassandra Harding on Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

They don't know Nadia, but were drawn to her story because she's a mother and teacher.

"She's a mom, so we hope for her to reunite with her son," McNulty said.

"I couldn't imagine being her mother or… not being brought back to my kids," Harding added.

They don't want Nadia to be forgotten, and said more people need to join the search.

"More than nine, anyway," McNulty said.

They plan to move the search to the Strathcona and Evergreen neighbourhoods.

Nadia's family is grateful the community is rallying to bring her home.

"All the people we know and we don't know in Edmonton, that's what they're hoping for — her safe return," Salwa said.

She said she hopes people continue to support the family, despite how long Nadia has been missing.

"Please don't give up on helping us," Salwa said. "Please, we need your help."