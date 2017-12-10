More than 150 people are searching for a woman missing in Edmonton since Friday morning, her family says.

Nadia Atwi, 32, was last seen by her husband at home in the area of 48th Street and 146th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, her cousin, Heba Reslan said. Atwi's vehicle was found in a ditch at Rundle Park around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Nadia Atwi, 32, was last seen by her husband at home in the area of 48th Street and 146th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Friday. (Supplied/Edmonton Police Service)

Her cellphone, wallet and other personal belongings remained in the vehicle, Reslan said.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating. It's believed she may still be in the Rundle Park area, police said in a media release.

Atwi is a Lebanese woman, around 170-180 pounds and is five feet eight inches tall. She has long, dark brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing dark clothing at the time of her disappearance. She requires medication and may be confused, police said.

She wears a hijab but may not have been wearing one when she left her vehicle, Reslan said.

Atwi is a mother and elementary school teacher. Her disappearance is uncharacteristic and her family is concerned for her well-being, Reslan added.

"She's very friendly, very kind, speaks perfect English," she said. "This is absolutely just crazy. We don't even know what to think, what to do. We're just doing what we can, looking everywhere we can."

Volunteers gathered Sunday morning to search for Atwi in the Rundle Park area. Police are also involved in the search, Reslan said.

Anyone with information about Atwi's disappearance is asked to contact Edmonton police.