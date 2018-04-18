Muttart Conservatory expected to close next year for renovations

The Muttart Conservatory is planning to close for up to 18 months next year as it undergoes extensive renovations.

The city has flagged the botanical garden as a priority for rehabilitation. Some of the mechanical, electrical and structural systems are over 30 years old and in dire need of replacement and upgrading, said Gary Chung, city project manager.

The Muttart, which houses more than 700 species of plants in four climate-controlled pyramids, is expected to close in July 2019 for 18 months.

Regardless of whether the renovation takes that long, the facility is not accepting any bookings for weddings or events during that time to avoid having to cancel or reschedule them.

"It will be closed to the public. There will be no bookings, there will be no programming," Chung said.

"Folks won't be able to access the restaurant there. People will be there working, our growers will be there working and maintaining the plants that are in the pyramids and the greenhouse. We have to make sure that those living assets are retained throughout this process."

The conservatory, located in the Cloverdale community in the river valley, was opened in September 1976. Its four feature pyramids are among Edmonton's most iconic landmarks.

The upgrades needed aren't the kind that will be obvious to the public, but visitors may notice improvements in air quality, he added. There could be some upgrades to the lobby or other public areas of the Muttart if funding allows for it.

Plans for the upgrades are in the very early stages. A review of the project is underway to determine what needs to be done and how much it will cost. Once an estimate of the scale and cost of the project is determined, it will be presented to city council in the fall, Chung said.

At that time council will determine which projects will receive funding from the 2019-2022 capital and infrastructure budget.

"We have a lot of new exciting facilities in the city that we build and design, but we're also trying to maintain a balance between rehabilitation and growth of new facilities so that the existing ones do still serve their purpose and ensure safe clean places for the public to go to," Chung said.

Culina considers next steps

The renovations mean the Culina Café, located within the Muttart, will close until the project is completed.

Owner Brad Lazarenko said he was told the renovation would take six months. He will be meeting with the city on Monday to discuss his options.

Lazarenko's other restaurant, Dogwood Café at the Victoria Golf Course, recently had its lease terminated by the city.

He said he has a "fairly long lease" in place at the Muttart, but if the renovation takes 18 months, he would consider relocating. If it is completed in the shorter time frame, he said he might take the closure as an opportunity to renovate the cafe and reopen with a new concept.

"I don't think people realize how small the kitchen is here," he said. "It's old, too, so needs upgrades really bad. We might as well take advantage of it while we're closed and give her a little face-lift."

Lazarenko says he is feeling optimistic but the restaurant's future depends on how long the renovations actually take.

"When you're doing renovation projects you never know what you uncover," he said. "I don't think they really know until they get at it."