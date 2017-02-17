James Turner takes small solace in the knowledge that the three men who stole electric guitars from his Leduc music store were clueless about the merchandise.

"All together, the guitars were worth just over $4,000. They could have easily went another two feet over and grabbed something worth twice that in a single guitar," said Turner, the owner of Turner Guitar Studio.

"They just grabbed whatever was closest … I don't think they scoped the place out. I don't know what they were thinking."

The Turner Guitar Studio, located on Leduc's Main Street, is back to business as usual following Thursday's break-in. (Google Images)

The store, located on Main Street, was broken into on Thursday at 5 a.m.

Surveillance footage of the break-in shows three men in black kicking in the glass of the shop's front door before running in, grabbing four electric guitars off the wall and fleeing the scene.

'It was kind of a blur'

It was a rude awakening for Turner, who got a call from his security company seconds after the thieves smashed through the glass.

At first, he thought it was a false alarm but soon realized it was the real deal. He arrived at the store to find broken glass everywhere and alarms wailing.

"It was kind of a blur. I'm not used to being up at the five in the morning, and in some ways it still doesn't feel real," said Turner, who has owned the store for seven years. "I've never had to deal with that before."

The thieves made off with a Cort X-6-RMS, a Washburn Parallaxe, a Hagstrom TRESWE-BLK and a Hagstrom Condor.

Turner has released the security camera footage and all the serial numbers for the stolen instruments in the hopes that the information will help RCMP track down the guitar bandits.

While the experience has been frustrating, he knows it could have been much worse.

Turner's losses will be covered by insurance, the damages repaired and the store was back to business as usual within a few hours of the robbery.

"It was kind of a crazy day dealing with the cops and getting it all cleaned up," Turner said. "But it just ended up being a big hassle."