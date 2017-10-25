The province has named a government building after Muriel Stanley Venne, an Indigenous woman and longtime human rights activist.

Premier Rachel Notley made the announcement Wednesday during Women's History Month in front of the building at 142nd Street and 123rd Avenue. The building will be known as the Muriel Stanley Venne Provincial Centre.

It's the first time the province has named one of its buildings after an Indigenous woman.

Stanley Venne is a member of the Order of Canada and the founder of the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women. Her work as an Indigenous advocate is nationally and internationally recognized.

"She is a woman who has fought her whole life to make life better, to make life fair, and to make life more just," Notley said.

"It is our hope that by recognizing ths extraordinary woman, and naming this centre in her honour, that every person who walks through these doors or drives by this building can be inspired by Muriel."

The building, which stands empty in a quiet industrial neighbourhood, is being retrofitted.

Once renovations was finished in the spring, the new Muriel Stanley Venne Provincial Centre will open as a multipurpose government building.

Stanley Venne said she is pleased to be the first Indigenous woman to have a provincial building named after her.

She said she hopes the building stands as a sign for young women and girls across Canada to raise their voices and demand to be treated with respect.

"This is an incredible day for me," Stanley Venne said. "I'm so hopeful that things will really change for the Aboriginal women in the province and all across Canada.

"I hope the naming of this building proves to be an inspiration for many."