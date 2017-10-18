Bonnyville RCMP are investigating after a prized rodeo horse worth $50,000 was released from its pen and killed by a passing vehicle early Tuesday.

Police were called to a property on Highway 657 south of Muriel Lake Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found that an unknown suspect intentionally opened a livestock gate, letting several horses escape onto the highway, police said in a news release.

On Facebook, Franklin Rodeo Company said their bucking horse, 321 Crazy Day Job, was killed after someone left the gate open.

RCMP are still investigating whether the people who left the gates open are the same people who killed the horse.

Police are asking for any public assistance with finding the suspects.

Muriel Lake is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.