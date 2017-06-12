Four people face charges after the remains of a man were found last month in a burned-out holiday trailer southeast of Peace River.

Lawrence Robert Butt, 20, was found dead on May 17 on a property about 40 kilometres southeast of town.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, RCMP confirmed in a news release Monday.

Two other men and a woman between 24 and 31 years old, have also been arrested in the case, police said. Those suspects face a series of charges including accessory to murder after the fact and indignity to a body.

Butt had lived in Peace River and was also known as Lawrence Villeneuve, police said.

An autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner in Edmonton, but investigators have not issued the cause of death.