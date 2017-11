A 60-year-old woman is facing one charge of second-degree murder in the death Tuesday of a 59-year-old man in a west Edmonton home.

The charges come after an autopsy Thursday determined the cause of death was a single stab wound.

Police were called to the home near 87th Avenue and 178th Street just before 9:30 p.m.

The woman is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police are not releasing the name of the man, but said the man and woman knew each other.