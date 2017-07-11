RCMP have charged a 28-year-old woman in the death of St. Albert senior Ron Worsfold.

Worsfold was last seen Friday at a home in St. Albert.

The 75-year-old was reported missing Saturday and police asked for the public's help in finding him. On Monday, RCMP said the search ended after his body was found Sunday.

His body was found in a rural area of Parkland County, near Stony Plain, police confirmed Tuesday.

An autopsy completed Tuesday in Edmonton confirmed Worsfold's death was a homicide. Police did not specify the cause of death.

Beryl Musila, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

She is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court Wednesday.

Police have said little about the circumstances surrounding Worsfold's disappearance and death.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Jack Poitras said Musila and Worsfold knew each other, but police aren't certain how well.

Worsfold's car, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen five days before he went missing. On Tuesday, RCMP said the vehicle theft was not connected to his disappearance or death.

'He was a part of many families'

On Monday, Worsfold's daughter Stacey Worsfold told CBC News she has an idea what happened to her father but did not want to elaborate, preferring to leave those details to the police and focus on her dad's legacy instead.

She said her dad's "life is great" attitude was well-known throughout St. Albert, in part because so many people knew him from the Petro-Canada where he worked as an attendant for more than three decades.

"So many people in St. Albert know him and cared for him, loved him," she said.

"He was a part of many families and he gave his all to every family he was involved in."