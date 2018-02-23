Murder and arson charges against a man in the death of the five-month-old baby last summer have been withdrawn.

Bronson Woycenko, 20, was charged with second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000, after a fire that killed the infant and displaced seven people from their home.

Jessica Tammerand, 18 at the time of the fire, faced charges of arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

But on Friday, police announced all charges against Tammerand have been withdrawn.

Woycenko now faces two counts of mischief and one charge of causing damage to property.

An infant died from smoke inhalation after patio furniture at this home on Armitage Cres. SW was set on fire on Aug. 22, 2017. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

"The Crown has assessed the evidence and determined that it did not meet a reasonable likelihood of conviction," police said in news release.

On Aug. 22, 2017, patio furniture was set on fire at the home at 1040 Armitage Cres. SW. The fire destroyed the home.

Five-month-old Hunter Brown died in hospital from smoke inhalation. His mother, Angie Tang, was in critical condition. She was released from hospital on Aug. 31.

The homicide section continues to investigate the circumstances around the death, police said.