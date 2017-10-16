Don Iveson is projected to win a second term as Edmonton mayor Monday, while two incumbent councillors appear to be in a fight for their seats.

Coun. Dave Loken is in a battle with Jon Dziadyk for his Ward 3 seat and Coun. Tony Caterina is neck and neck with challenger Kris Andreychuk.

CBC is projecting Tim Cartmell as the winner of the race in Ward 9.

The CBC decision desk is projecting Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack, Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger, Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen, Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson, Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters, Ward 11 Coun. Mike Nickel and Ward 12 Coun. Moe Banga will keep their seats.

Iveson, 38, served two terms as a city councillor before he was elected mayor in 2013.

Although he faced a dozen challengers, most were considered to be fringe candidates.

Iveson gives his acceptance speech Monday night at the Matrix Hotel. (CBC)

There will be at least three newcomers going to council by the end of the day, as Ward 4 Coun. Ed Gibbons, Ward 5 Coun. Michael Oshry and Ward 9 Coun. Bryan Anderson are not running for re-election.

