Alberta Health Services says two mumps outbreaks linked to four dozen cases of the infection in the south and Edmonton zones have been declared over.

The outbreaks in the south and Edmonton zones made up more than half the 75 cases of mumps in Alberta this year, up from eight cases in all of 2016.

The outbreaks began in February and March. In total, 48 cases were linked to the two outbreaks, AHS said in a statement on Monday.

Western Hockey League players and a coach contracted mumps, prompting the league to advise players to avoid direct contact with fans.

A mumps outbreak first declared on the University of Alberta campus was expanded to include the entire Edmonton area in March.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection which often causes swelling and pain in the glands of the jaw. Some people don't experience swelling but may feel like they have a bad cold or the flu instead.

Most people recover from mumps without long-term impact but in some cases it can cause serious complications affecting the brain, testicles, ovaries or pancreas. It can also cause deafness in children.

Mumps is preventable through routine immunization, AHS says.