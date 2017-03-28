Alberta Health Services is offering two free doses of mumps vaccine to anyone in the Edmonton area who was born in or after 1970.

The move comes after a mumps outbreak previously declared on the University of Alberta campus was expanded Tuesday to the entire Edmonton zone of the provincial health authority.

Twenty-four of Alberta's 51 confirmed cases are in Edmonton.

Last month, officials said four University of Alberta students had confirmed cases of the virus.

Health officials are urging people who were born in 1970 or later to get vaccinated.

"To stop the further spread of illness and protect ourselves and our loved ones, we encourage all Edmonton Zone residents to ensure that they are up to date with all of their immunizations," said Dr. Joanna Oda, medical officer of health for the Edmonton Zone.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection, which often causes swelling and pain in the glands of the jaw. Some people don't experience swelling but may feel like they have a bad cold or the flu instead.

Most people recover from mumps without long-term impact but in some cases it can cause serious complications affecting the brain, testicles, ovaries or pancreas. It can also cause deafness in children.

People born before 1970 are considered immune because mumps was common then. Anyone who has received two doses of mumps vaccine doesn't need a backup.