The massive forest fires that engulfed much of Fort McMurray in early May 2016 caused the evacuation of 80,000 residents and destroyed nearly 1,600 buildings.

One year later, the rebuilding continues. Here's a closer look at how the landscape has changed.

This Super 8 Hotel, photographed on May 9, 2016, was located just north of the Centennial Trailer Park on Highway 63. It was one of the first buildings to burn, as it was around here that the fire entered town. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The new hotel is being rebuilt just north of its original location. (Michael Drapack/CBC)

A view of the Abasand region on May 13, 2016. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Abasand now. (Michael Drapack/CBC)

Anthony Hoffman spent days fighting the fire in early May 2016. At one point, when it had eased a bit, Hoffman went to his childhood home on Beacon Hill Drive to discover it had burned down. (Anthony Hoffman)

Hoffman in the same location in April 2017. (Michael Drapack/CBC)

The Beacon Hill subdivision, like Abasand, has only one way in and out — and this is it. This photo was taken May 9, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The Beacon Hill neighbourhood continues to rebuild, as seen in this photo from April 11, 2017. (Michael Drapack/CBC)

The Waterways area — as seen from across the Hangingstone River on June 1, 2016 — was one of the hardest-hit areas of the city. Ninety per cent of homes were destroyed. (Codie McLachlan/Canadian Press)

This photo of Waterways was taken April 13, 2017. Residents here needed another level of authorization from the province in order to rebuild, as the subdivision sits on a floodplain. (Michael Drapack/CBC)

Farid El-Hayouni surveys what is left of his house on Prospect Drive in Timberlea on June 3, 2016. That's his son's bike on the ground. (Brian J. Gavriloff/Canadian Press)

There has been a lot of construction in Prospect Drive, but none for El-Hayouni, as shown in this photo from April 12, 2017. His lot is just to the left of this open section of the fence line and has so far been untouched by redevelopment. (Michael Drapack/CBC)