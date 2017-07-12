Edmonton's newest festival will bring what organizers call a multicultural powwow to the heart of McCauley neighbourhood.

The Fusion Youth Cultural Arts Celebration will showcase the diversity of Edmonton through creative traditional art forms such as, song, dance, fashion, music, art and storytelling.

The inaugural event will take place on July 21 in Giovanni Caboto Park.

Edmonton is a "cultural mosaic" and the event will reflect that, organizer Ahmed Abdulkadir said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

'Break down those barriers'

"It's to promote cultural cohesiveness, tolerance, love," Abdulkadir said. "We're in an environment where hate always bubbles up.

"But as soon as individuals get to know each other, the hate goes away, so we want to break down those barriers."

The festival was organized by a joint committee that includes the Ogaden Somali Community, the Edmonton City Centre Church Corporation, and the City of Edmonton Youth Council.

From the initial concept to fundraising, a small group of dedicated students were instrumental in making the event a reality, said Abdulkadir.

The one-day festival is by youth for youth, he said.

The initial concept came out of meeting held between Indigenous and Somali-Canadian youth last year in an effort to promote inclusion and combat racism.

Combat racism

"We want to combat racism in a positive way," Abdulkadir said.

"We want to give the youth, who have ambition, drive, and want to promote Edmonton as a place where all cultures and diversities can get along, a way to show their culture."

To promote the upcoming festival, organizers are hosting a dance-a-thon at city hall Wednesday at noon.

Performers from all different backgrounds will join together and take part in a traditional drumming circle.

"We want to showcase the powwow and our aboriginal culture and show people, not only the old generations, but the new generations," he said. "We've all been welcomed here and we have to honour that.

"Come on in and enjoy the dance with us."