A mudslide 10 kilometres north of Grande Cache, Alta. forced the closure of Highway 40, Alberta Transportation reported Friday.

Traffic heading in both directions was affected for several hours by the closure.

Heavy rain in the area pushed mud, rock and brush onto the highway making it completely impassable, the Grande Cache RCMP dispatch clerk said.

There have been no crashes or injuries as a result of the mudslide, she said.

The mudslide occurred around 12:30 pm on Friday. Alberta Transportation officials were on the scene and the highway was reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.

Grande Cache is 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.