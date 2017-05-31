Police have made an arrest in an investigation into Toronto-based moving companies allegedly holding the possessions of two Alberta families for ransom.

Police have made one arrest in the ongoing investigation into Toronto-based moving companies allegedly holding complainants' possessions for extortionate fees.

Acting Inspector Ian Nicholl said police began the investigation last month into allegations that employees of the companies defrauded at least two families moving to Eastern Canada from Alberta.

Nicholl says the employees provided quotes they had no intention of honouring, used grossly-inflated load weights to boost costs and allegedly held the property as ransom if the extortionate fees weren't paid.

The accused, 33 has been charged with extortion and fraud but investigators are still searching for additional suspects.

Nicholl says police are also concerned there may be other alleged victims mainly outside of Ontario who've dealt with companies under the names Green Moving, Ryder Moving, Landmark Van Lines and Capital Moving Services.