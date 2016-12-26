A seasonal parking ban will go into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday morning as crews work to clear snowfall that accumulated on the Christmas weekend.

The ban goes into effect at 7 a.m. The city hasn't said when it will be lifted.

Arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads will be cleared of snow first, the city said in a media release Monday.

"We ask that residents on those routes find alternate parking so we can clear the roads quickly and efficiently," said Domenic Spatafora, superintendent of services with roadway maintenance.

Vehicles that remain parked on these roads after 7 a.m. Tuesday could be tagged and towed at the owner's expense at any time during the parking ban.

Edmonton got 5.4 centimetres of snow on Dec. 24 and another 1.2 cm on Christmas Day, meaning that about 60 per cent of the 10.9 cm of snow the city has received in December fell on those two days.

The parking ban will remain in effect until plowing is complete across the city. There are currently more than 200 pieces of snow clearing equipment on city streets operating 24 hours a day.

Drivers are reminded to drive carefully and keep a safe distance around these plows.

Details on neighbourhood blading have not yet been announced.

Weather will warm up

After a White Christmas, Edmontonians can expect a milder dose of winter of weather to herald in the new year.

Though city roads remained rough on Boxing Day, with deep tire ruts of slick frozen snow on some streets, travel in the region should be a little smoother this week.

Temperatures will be frigid, but not as bad as the cold snap last week, and the forecast is relatively flurry-free leading up to Jan. 1, Environment Canada forecasts.

The skies will begin to clear Monday afternoon, but temperatures will plunge to –16 C by nightfall, with an icy wind that will feel more like –25 overnight. It's the coldest it's expected to get all week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with daytime highs around the 0 C mark, and although there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday, temperatures will remain relatively bearable.

For updates, follow the city Facebook or Twitter pages, or visit edmonton.ca