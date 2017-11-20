Call it a major penalty for some roughhousing off the ice.

Assault charges are pending after a pair of Mounties were allegedly attacked by an inebriated fan at a Red Deer Rebels hockey game on Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Red Deer RCMP on duty at the game were asked by security to remove a woman, who rink staff believed was "highly intoxicated," RCMP said on Monday.

Security at the Enmax Centrium had repeatedly attempted to kick the woman out, but she refused to leave.

The Rebels had already dropped a 3-1 game to the Kootenay Ice, but there were plenty of people still milling about the rink when the two police officers approached the woman.

The woman "resisted both security and police requests verbally" before striking one of the RCMP officers. When police tried to arrest the woman, she began punching and kicking both officers repeatedly, RCMP said.

When the woman's male companion attempted to intervene, he was also placed under arrest.

Several more police officers had to be called in for backup to restrain the combative woman, who was eventually arrested without injury.

Both police officers suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

The 21-year-old woman is facing three charges of assault on a police officer, two charges of resisting obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief.

A 27-year old-man will face two charges of uttering threats and one charge of mischief.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 19.