The Edson RCMP officer killed while riding a bicycle west of town Wednesday has been identified as Const. Austin MacDougall.

MacDougall was very involved in the community, said Steve Bethge, spokesperson for the Town of Edson.

"All flags at Edson facilities will be lowered to half-mast out of respect for this member and those affected by this tragedy," Bethge said in a news release Thursday.

"The Town of Edson sends condolences to his family and to the RCMP detachment."

MacDougall was riding his bicycle around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Range Road 181 west of Edson when he was struck, RCMP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved is under arrest.

The investigation is continuing with the help of the Alberta RCMP criminal collision investigation team.

Edson is 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.