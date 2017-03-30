An Alberta RCMP officer is facing two sexual assault charges and two counts of breach of trust following three "serious and sensitive" investigations, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Thursday.

The charges against Const. Jason Tress, 30, involve three separate incidents and three different women.

Two of the three incidents occurred while the officer was on duty, ASIRT said.

Court documents allege the first incident took place in a hamlet north of Edmonton in February or March 2012, resulting in a charge of sexual assault.

The second incident happened in 2016 at the Red Deer city RCMP detachment. Tress is accused of asking a woman in custody to show him her breasts. Tress was charged with criminal breach of trust.

Later, he coerced the same woman to expose her breasts while she was in custody. That resulted in a charge of sexual assault.

In July 2016 Tress got a different woman — described in the court document as "a complainant and material witness" — to expose her breasts while she was at the detachment. The investigation into that incident resulted in a criminal breach of trust charge.

The investigation was opened in July 15, 2016 when one of the women came forward to RCMP.

Tress made his first court appearance Wednesday in Red Deer. He will be back in court April 12. He is not in custody.

Tress was suspended with pay in August 2016 and will remain off duty until the internal processes and all criminal charges against him are resolved, said RCMP Chief Supt. George Stephenson.

Tress has been a member of the RCMP for eight years.

ASIRT investigates serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct as well as incidents involving police resulting in serious injury or death to any person.