Alberta RCMP are looking for more than a dozen firearms and pellet guns after the home of a Mountie in Killam, Alta. was broken into last month.

Sometime between Dec. 21 and 22, the suspect or suspects broke into the home and stole several firearms and accessories from a gun safe, RCMP said.

The officer who lived in the home was in the process of moving to a new residence when the break-in occurred, said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.

The firearms are the personal property of the officer and are not RCMP issue, Bumbry said.

However, the thieves did steal some RCMP-issued gear, including a patrol jacket, long-sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.

RCMP are still investigating whether the home was targeted or whether the theft was a crime of opportunity.

Police are asking anyone who might come across the stolen guns to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509 or Crime Stoppers.

The stolen firearms and accessories include:

  •          CZ858 tactical rifle with synthetic stock, laser, flashlight, muzzle brake and scope
  •          Browning 7 mm Remington mag Xbolt medallion with Leupold VX3L scope
  •          Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 with Leupold VX3 scope
  •          Remington model 700 BDL 30-06
  •          Ithaca M37 12-gauge shotgun 
  •          Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge shotgun model 200
  •          Winchester .410 single shot shotgun model 37
  •          CZ 455 .22-calibre with stainless barrel, synthetic stock, Bushnell legend scope
  •          Cooley/Winchester model 600 .22 bolt action, tube feed, with Bushnell scope
  •          Winchester model 77 .22-calibre semi-auto with Bushnell scope
  •          Crossman NH .177-calibre pellet handgun (CO2) 
  •          Gamo .177 IGT pellet gun
  •          Savage .17-calibre model 93R17 BTVSS laminated thumb hole stock, reddish/blue, Nikon pro staff 4x12 scope
  •          Stoeger x 20 .22-calibre 1200 fps air rifle synthetic stock with 4x16 scope
  •          Gen 1 night vision scope (1x power)
  •          Nikon pro staff rangefinder
  •          Leupold binoculars 
  •          Kershaw skinning knife and folding serrated blade pocket knife