Alberta RCMP are looking for more than a dozen firearms and pellet guns after the home of a Mountie in Killam, Alta. was broken into last month.

Sometime between Dec. 21 and 22, the suspect or suspects broke into the home and stole several firearms and accessories from a gun safe, RCMP said.

The officer who lived in the home was in the process of moving to a new residence when the break-in occurred, said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.

The firearms are the personal property of the officer and are not RCMP issue, Bumbry said.

However, the thieves did steal some RCMP-issued gear, including a patrol jacket, long-sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.

RCMP are still investigating whether the home was targeted or whether the theft was a crime of opportunity.

Police are asking anyone who might come across the stolen guns to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509 or Crime Stoppers.

The stolen firearms and accessories include: