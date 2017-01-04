Alberta RCMP are looking for more than a dozen firearms and pellet guns after the home of a Mountie in Killam, Alta. was broken into last month.
Sometime between Dec. 21 and 22, the suspect or suspects broke into the home and stole several firearms and accessories from a gun safe, RCMP said.
The officer who lived in the home was in the process of moving to a new residence when the break-in occurred, said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.
The firearms are the personal property of the officer and are not RCMP issue, Bumbry said.
However, the thieves did steal some RCMP-issued gear, including a patrol jacket, long-sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.
RCMP are still investigating whether the home was targeted or whether the theft was a crime of opportunity.
Police are asking anyone who might come across the stolen guns to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509 or Crime Stoppers.
The stolen firearms and accessories include:
- CZ858 tactical rifle with synthetic stock, laser, flashlight, muzzle brake and scope
- Browning 7 mm Remington mag Xbolt medallion with Leupold VX3L scope
- Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 with Leupold VX3 scope
- Remington model 700 BDL 30-06
- Ithaca M37 12-gauge shotgun
- Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge shotgun model 200
- Winchester .410 single shot shotgun model 37
- CZ 455 .22-calibre with stainless barrel, synthetic stock, Bushnell legend scope
- Cooley/Winchester model 600 .22 bolt action, tube feed, with Bushnell scope
- Winchester model 77 .22-calibre semi-auto with Bushnell scope
- Crossman NH .177-calibre pellet handgun (CO2)
- Gamo .177 IGT pellet gun
- Savage .17-calibre model 93R17 BTVSS laminated thumb hole stock, reddish/blue, Nikon pro staff 4x12 scope
- Stoeger x 20 .22-calibre 1200 fps air rifle synthetic stock with 4x16 scope
- Gen 1 night vision scope (1x power)
- Nikon pro staff rangefinder
- Leupold binoculars
- Kershaw skinning knife and folding serrated blade pocket knife