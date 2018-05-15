Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash on Saskatchewan Drive

A 40-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash on Saskatchewan Drive on the city's south side.

The rider was heading east on Saskatchewan Drive from 116th Street on May 3 when he lost control of his bike, skidding several metres before hitting a curb, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died of his injuries on Friday, police said Tuesday.

Neither speed or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash, the city's second traffic fatality this year, police said.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital Saturday in serious condition after he was thrown from his bike near Yellowhead Trail.

The rider lost control of his bike as he was turning east onto Yellowhead Trail from 184th Street.