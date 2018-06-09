Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer on Anthony Henday

A 36-year-old man has died after his motorcycle hit a deer on Anthony Henday Drive early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Police are still investigating the fatal collision, which happened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The driver was travelling south on the Henday, at Yellowhead Trail, when he hit a deer crossing the highway's east and west lanes.

In a news release, police said the driver sustained serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle. EMS took him to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The southbound lanes on the Henday at Yellowhead Trail were closed for several hours on Saturday morning as police investigated the collision. The lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision may call EPS at 780-423-4567 (#377 from a cell phone) or submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.